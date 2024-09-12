CJI Chandrachud must recuse himself from cases concerning disqualification of Sena, NCP MLAs: Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday demanded that Chief Justice India D Y Chandrachud recuse himself from the cases tied to the disqualification petitions concerning rebel Shiv Sena and NCP MLAs.

The Rajya Sabha member’s demand comes amid a row over Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the Ganpati Puja celebrations at CJI Chandrachud’s residence.

Talking to reporters, Raut said doubt arises in the minds of people when “protectors of the Constitution meet politicians”.

“The Chief Justice of India should recuse himself from the cases because his relations with the prime minister are out in the open. Can he give us justice,” he asked.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) headed by Uddhav Thackeray is caught in a legal wrangle with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, with the matter reaching the Supreme Court, after the split in the Bal Thackeray-founded party two years ago.

“Our case is going on before CJI Chandrachud. We have doubts whether we will get justice because the Centre is a party in our case and the (central) government is headed by the prime minister,” Raut said.

For three years, an “illegal government” has been in power in Maharashtra when someone like Chief Justice of India Chandrachud is in that position, Raut claimed.

“The CJI has repeatedly said that the government is unconstitutional but still a judgment is not given despite his retirement is nearing. Amid this, the prime minister has reached his residence,” Raut said.

PM Modi on Wednesday visited the residence of Chandrachud on the occasion of Ganesh festival and offered prayers.

Raut wondered whether the PM’s visit to Chandrachud’s residence was according to constitutional norms and protocol.

Doubts have become stronger that there is “something happening to save the government or completely finish NCP and Shiv Sena, and while doing so help is being taken from the judiciary”, he claimed.

There is doubt in the minds of people when “protectors of the Constitution meet political people”, he added.

Last year’s split in the Sharad Pawar-founded Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has also reached the apex court.