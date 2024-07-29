CJI Chandrachud releases coffee table book on International Purple Fest

Panaji, Jul 29 (PTI) Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud has released a coffee table book about International Purple Fest 2024, hosted by Goa earlier this year, an official said on Monday.

The book was released during the India Accessibility Summit and State Disability Commissioners' Conclave 2024 in Bengaluru on Sunday, the official said.

Talking to PTI, Guruprasad Pawaskar, the state commissioner for persons with disabilities, said the unveiling was attended by Supreme Court Justice B V Nagarathna, Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka NV Anjaria, and Padma Shri awardee and Purple ambassador Venkatesh Yethiraj, among other dignitaries.

The International Purple Fest serves as a beacon of hope and a platform for celebrating the resilience and achievements of persons with disabilities, he said.

"Our commitment is to ensure that every individual, regardless of their abilities, has equal access to opportunities and resources. The coffee table book is not just a compilation of memories but a testament to our collective journey towards a more inclusive and accessible society," he said. PTI RPS ARU