Advertisment
#National

CJI Chandrachud signs Christmas carols

author-image
Masaba Naqvi
25 Dec 2023
New Update
Advertisment

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud Monday sang Christmas carols at the Christmas Day program in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court Bar Association had organised the programme to celebrate the festival.

Prayers, midnight masses and carols sung in praise of Lord Jesus ushered in the Christmas festivities across the world.

#Merry Chirstmas #CJI D Y Chandrachud #Christmas carols
Advertisment
Subscribe