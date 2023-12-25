CJI Chandrachud signs Christmas carols

#WATCH | Delhi: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud sings Christmas carols at the Christmas Day program in the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/UWDTXXaetC — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2023

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud Monday sang Christmas carols at the Christmas Day program in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court Bar Association had organised the programme to celebrate the festival.

Prayers, midnight masses and carols sung in praise of Lord Jesus ushered in the Christmas festivities across the world.