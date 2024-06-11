CJI Chandrachud visits AOR examination hall in SC

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Tuesday visited the judges’ library on the Supreme Court premises where lawyers were taking the examination for qualifying as Advocates on Record (AoRs). The top court conducts the examination for lawyers before designating them as AoRs who alone are authorised to file pleadings in cases in the apex court.

The AoR examination was conducted in the pen and paper mode and the CJI visited the examination hall, the top court said in a statement.

"Fresh examination for Paper I for the candidates who had opted for computer-based examination and wish to reappear in the same will be held after the reopening of the court after the summer recess. The date of the examination shall be notified in due course," it said.

Earlier on Monday, technical glitches were flagged by some candidates appearing for the first-ever computer-based AOR examination.

The statement said 761 candidates had appeared for Paper I in pen and paper mode and 114 for computer-based examination on Monday, while 873 candidates appeared for Paper II on Tuesday. PTI MNR SJK SJK SK SK