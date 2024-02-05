CJI Chandrachud welcomes foreign delegates visiting SC

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Monday welcomed foreign delegates, including judges from Australia and Bangladesh, visiting the Supreme Court.

The judges, solicitors and attorney generals from various nations arrived in the country for the Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference, which was held on February 3.

Several dignitaries on Monday visited the apex court to watch the judicial proceedings.

"We take a lot of pleasure in welcoming all the foreign delegates. Solicitor and attorney generals from different countries are present here," the CJI said.