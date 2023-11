New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"Dr Justice D Y Chandrachud, Chief Justice of India called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the president's office said in a post on X, and shared a picture from the meeting.

However, no details of what transpired between the two was immediately known. PTI AKV RPA