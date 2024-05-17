CJI D Y Chandrachud congratulates Kapil Sibal on being elected SCBA president

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Friday congratulated senior advocate Kapil Sibal on being elected as the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

"Mr Sibal, heartiest congratulations on our behalf for being elected as the president of the SCBA. We look forward towards your cooperation and (that of) the members of the executive committee," the CJI said while holding a ceremonial bench.

Thanking the CJI, Sibal said, "It is my honour that after 22 years, I have been given this opportunity to serve the bar. From our side, you will have complete cooperation and that's our commitment to the bench. It is through this cooperation that we can take the agenda forward." Sibal was elected as the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Thursday.

Besides Sibal, senior advocates Adish C Aggarwala, Pradeep Kumar Rai, Priya Hingorani and advocates Tripurari Ray and Neeraj Srivastava were in the running for the post of SCBA president.

According to sources, Sibal secured over 1,000 votes in the elections held on Thursday while Rai received over 650 votes.

A Harvard Law School graduate, Sibal was the additional solicitor general of India during 1989-90. He was designated as senior advocate in 1983.

Between 1995 and 2002, the former Union minister in the Congress-led UPA government served thrice as SCBA president.