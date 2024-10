New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at the Rajghat here.

The CJI also paid tributes to Gandhi at his statue installed in the apex court premises.

Chandrachud, who was accompanied by other top court judges, also paid homage to India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who was also born on this day.