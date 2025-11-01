CJI (Designate) Justice Surya Kant to Oudh Bar Association foundation day

Lucknow, Nov 1 (PTI) Chief Justice of India (Designate) Justice Surya Kant will be the chief guest at the 125th foundation year celebration of the Oudh Bar Association (OBA) in Lucknow.

The jurist will address a seminar on 'Role of Bar in Dispensation of Justice' to mark the occasion.

The event will take place on Sunday at the high court auditorium in Gomti Nagar.

Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Delhi High Court Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya will be the special guests.

Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta, Justice M C Tripathi, and Justice Rajan Roy will attend as guests of honour, OBA general secretary Lalit Tiwari said. PTI COR CDN VN VN