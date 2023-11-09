CJI DY Chandrachud administers oath of office to three high court chief justices as SC judges

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Thursday administered the oath of office to three high court chief justices Satish Chandra Sharma, Augustine George Masih and Sandeep Mehta as the judges of the Supreme Court.

The three judges were sworn-in at a function in the Supreme Court complex in the presence of other judges, lawyers and their family members.

With the swearing-in of the three new judges, the top court will now function with its full strength of 34 judges.

Eearlier in the day, Delhi High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Justice Augustine George Masih and Justice Sandeep Mehta, his counterparts in the Rajasthan High Court and Gauhati High Court, respectively, were appointed as top court judges.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced their appointment on X.

Their names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on November 6.