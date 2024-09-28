CJI DY Chandrachud offers prayers at Sri Padmavati Ammavaru temple in Tirupati

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 28 (PTI) Supreme Court Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Saturday visited Sri Padmavati Ammavaru temple in Tiruchanur here and offered prayers.

Accompanied by family members, Chandrachud was given a traditional welcome by the temple priests.

“The Chief Justice India of the apex court, Justice DY Chandrachud visited Sri Padmavati Ammavaru temple in Tiruchanur on Saturday,” said a press release from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.

Following the darshan, priests offered blessings to the CJI and tirtha prasadam.