CJI, fellow judges to participate in 10th International Yoga Day

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and other Supreme Court judges will participate in the 10th International Yoga Day celebrations to be held on Friday.

"On the occasion of the 10th International Yoga Day on 21 June 2024, a Yoga Event will be organised for Officers and staff members of the Registry in Congregation Hall, 2nd floor, ‘C’ Block and Yoga and Recreation Hall, 4th Floor, ‘A’ Block, Additional Building Complex, Supreme Court of India. the Chief Justice of India and Companion Judges will participate in the event.

"Officers and staff members are requested to make the event a success by their participation. Yoga Asanas will be supervised by Yoga Experts," an apex court circular said.

Yoga T-Shirts will be distributed to the participants and the event will be followed by a healthy breakfast, it said.

The International Day of Yoga (IDY) is celebrated annually on June 21 to create awareness about its vast potential in improving overall health and well-being.