CJI Gavai accorded warm welcome in Lumbini

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and his family were accorded a warm welcome in Lumbini by Justice Basudev Acharya, Chief Judge, High Court of Tulsipur, Butwal Bench.

The CJI was also greeted by Khenpo Chimed Lharkyal Lama.

Lumbini is located in southern Nepal, in the Rupandehi District of Lumbini Province.

The District Judge of Rupandehi District Court were among those received the Chief Justice of India.

Gavai and his family were taken to the sacred birthplace of Lord Buddha there and shown other sites of historic and cultural significance.

He expressed his gratitude for the warmth and gracious hospitality extended to them on this occasion.