CJI Gavai begins two-day Arunachal visit

Itanagar, Aug 9 (PTI) Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai arrived here on Saturday on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu welcomed the CJI on behalf of the people of the state, presenting him with a traditional 'khada' as a gesture of respect and goodwill.

Pawan Kumar Sain, commissioner to the governor, received him on behalf of Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik, who is currently on an official tour outside the state, they said.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, along with state Law, Legislative and Justice Minister Kento Jini were also present.

Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, Justice Ashutosh Kumar, is accompanying the CJI during the visit.

The CJI will inaugurate the new building of the Itanagar permanent bench of Gauhati High Court at Naharlagun near here on Sunday.

The new state-of-the-art high court building has five courtrooms, along with other facilities.

The total cost of the project is Rs 135.35 crore, and it has been executed by the public works department, with Guwahati-based M/s Ganapati Construction Company as the construction agency. The HC's foundation was laid by Khandu in 2018. PTI UPL UPL MNB