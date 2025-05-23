CJI Gavai lauds Justice Oka's role in granting gratuity to Anganwadi workers

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Chief Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai on Friday commended outgoing judge Justice Abhay S Oka for his judgment on Anganwadi workers and said with a stroke of pen he restored the faith of thousands.

In a judgment penned by Justice Oka, it was held that Anganwadi workers were entitled to receive gratuity under the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972.

Speaking at a farewell function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association, CJI Gavai said Justice Oka's name was synonymous with upholding the rule of law, ensuring transparency in legal proceedings and championing the protection of individual liberty.

"How many of you know about Anganwadi workers? Anganwadi workers are crucial frontline workers in healthcare and educational system.

"They serve as vital healthcare agents for children's development. There are many such unsung heroes in the country particularly remote tribal areas," he said.

The CJI lauded Justice Oka's contribution to improving the lives of the Anganwadi workers.

"Despite their crucial role, they face numerous challenges. One such issue was the non-payment of gratuity. You may ask why talk about Anganwadi workers at the farewell function of Justice Oka.

"It is because it was authored by Justice Oka. With the stroke of his pen, he wrote not just a verdict but restored the faith of thousands. Today, as he steps into a new chapter, let us not only celebrate a career of wisdom but a legacy where the smallest voices were not only heard but honoured," Gavai said.

Praising Justice Oka for his human approach to adjudication, the CJI said he always stressed on judicial accountability and reforms and his judgments will be studied for intellectual vigour.

"His judgments were never about interpreting the law, they are about understanding the lives, resolving real problems and making justice accessible to everyone. An environmentalist at heart, Justice Oka's commitment to conservation has been reflected in his judicial work," Gavai said.

The CJI also assured the Bar that the glass partition in the corridors of the Supreme Court will be removed and the Court will revert to its original layout.

"We have taken a decision to remove the glass partition. After you come back from vacation, you will see the Supreme Court in its original avatar," Gavai said. PTI PKS KSS KSS