CJI Gavai pays tributes at his father’s memorial in Maharashtra’s Amravati district

Amravati, Jul 25 (PTI) Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Friday paid tributes at the memorial of his father and former governor of Kerala and Bihar, R S Gavai, in his native village Darapur in Maharashtra’s Amravati district.

CJI Gavai, along with his family members, attended the death anniversary programme of his father in their village. They paid floral tributes to the late R S Gavai at the memorial.

Justice Gavai also laid the foundation stone for a grand gate to be constructed on the way to Darapur village. The entrance has been named after RS Gavai, who was fondly called Dadasaheb Gavai.

The CJI is scheduled to inaugurate a court building in Daryapur in Amravati district in the evening.

On Saturday, he will inaugurate the Late TR Gilda Memorial E-Library at the Amravati District and Sessions Court.