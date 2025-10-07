CJI Gavai ‘pride of Maharashtra’, says Ajit Pawar; condemns courtroom attack

Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said that a lawyer's attempt to attack Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, the "pride of Maharashtra", is condemnable and there is no place for such incidents in a democracy.

The opposition NCP (SP) on Tuesday staged a protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, condemning the incident, saying that the bid to attack CJI Gavai was an attempt to attack the Constitution and democracy.

Ajit Pawar, in a statement late on Monday night, said that the Supreme Court is the supreme temple of the country's judicial system, and attacking the judiciary or judges is an assault on the fundamental principles of democracy.

"Attacking the judiciary or judges is an assault on the fundamental principles of democracy. There is no place for such incidents in our democracy. Preserving the dignity of the judiciary is every Indian's moral responsibility. It is essential to take strict action against those responsible for this incident," the NCP chief said.

The deputy chief minister said he condemns in the strongest terms the attempt to attack CJI Gawai, the "pride of Maharashtra".

Leaders and workers of the Opposition NCP (SP) led by party MLA Rohit Pawar held placards and shouted slogans hailing Dr B R Ambedkar and the Constitution during a protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Rohit Pawar said that the bid to attack CJI Gavai was an attempt to attack the Constitution and democracy.

"This is an extremely condemnable incident. BJP leaders, who tweet instantly on trivial matters, only tweeted about this seven to eight hours later, when public outrage started surfacing. What should this be construed as?" he questioned.

On Monday, lawyer Rakesh Kishore (71) attempted to hurl a shoe towards CJI Gavai in his courtroom in the Supreme Court in New Delhi, prompting the Bar Council of India to suspend his license with immediate effect.

Kishore approached the dais on a raised platform, removed his shoe and tried to throw it towards the judges. Alert security personnel present inside the courtroom immediately intervened and foiled an apparent attack. PTI MR ARU