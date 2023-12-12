CJI inaugurates cancer detection & health camp, stresses importance of spreading awareness

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Tuesday underlined the importance of spreading awareness about health and said the clinic on the Supreme Court premises is being upgraded.

Chief Justice Chandrachud was inaugurating a cancer detection and health camp being organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association on the apex court lawns.

The Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute is collaborating in the event and some eminent doctors are present in the camp, he said.

"I would appeal to all the members of the bar to make full use of their presence here. The idea is really to spread this awareness. Through you, we will be spreading awareness to you, to your family, to everyone at home and to everyone in our surroundings, which is very very important," the Chief Justice said.

"We are also upgrading the clinic in the Supreme Court along with installing new equipments, training people and there will be many more happy announcements coming your way in the coming time," he added. PTI MNR SZM