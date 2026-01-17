CJI Kant lays foundation of integrated court complexes for 6 UP districts

Chandauli (UP), Jan 17 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday laid the foundation of integrated court complexes for six districts in Uttar Pradesh amid chanting of Vedic hymns, and said these will set a benchmark for the entire country.

The six districts are Chandauli, Mahoba, Amethi, Shamli, Hathras and Auraiya.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, CJI Kant said, "Once these (integrated court complexes) are built, I feel that Uttar Pradesh will set an example for entire India. These complexes will become a benchmark for the entire nation." "I can proudly say that the 10 integrated court complexes that the chief minister has announced in Uttar Pradesh and the construction of six of which has begun today are a significant achievement.

"Whichever state I go to, I will cite the example of Uttar Pradesh with pride and happiness. I will urge and appeal to state governments and high courts that such facilities be also provided there," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present on the occasion.

Justice Kant said these integrated court complexes, to be equipped with all kinds of facilities, will successfully meet the needs of lawyers and common people seeking justice for at least the next 50 years.

He said the district judiciary has been accorded significant importance in the Constitution. A strong district judiciary is key to fulfilling the nation's dream of access to justice, CJI Kant said.

People would have access to court facilities close to their homes and if they are deprived of any of their legal rights, they would be able to fight for those rights in their local courts, the CJI said.

"A separate room of the bar should be built for women in every district court where our daughters and sisters practise law. I would also request the chief minister that a primary health centre be established in this complex, wherever possible," he added.

The CJI commended Adityanath for the facilities, such as a yoga centre and a park, built within the court complex. "If this small facility (primary health centre) is also added, I think it will be a great convenience for people who might suddenly face health problems. This would be especially beneficial for our elderly litigants," he added.

"I pray that these integrated court complexes will truly prove to be a temple of justice. Here, our judicial officers will administer justice with compassion and uphold human values, and the members of the bar will provide significant support," the CJI added.

According to official sources, the construction of the court complexes is expected to cost approximately Rs 1,500 crore.

The court complex to be built in Chandauli will cost around Rs 236 crore and include 37 courtrooms, chambers for advocates, residences for judicial officers and a residential building for the district judge, a senior official said, adding that the project is expected to be completed by April next year.

Earlier in the day, Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court Arun Bhansali welcomed CJI Kant by presenting him with a memento. Supreme Court judges Vikram Nath and Pankaj Mithal, along with several other prominent personalities, were also present on the occasion. PTI NAV/AR NSD RC