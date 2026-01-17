CJI Kant lays foundation of integrated court complexes for six districts in Uttar Pradesh

Chandauli (UP), Jan 17 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday laid the foundation of integrated court complexes for six districts in Uttar Pradesh, and said these will set a benchmark for the entire country.

These six districts are Chandauli, Mahoba, Amethi, Shamli, Hathras and Auraiya.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, CJI Kant said, "Once these (integrated court complexes) are built, I feel that Uttar Pradesh will set an example for the entire India. These complexes will become a benchmark for the entire nation." "Whichever state I go to, I will cite the example of Uttar Pradesh pride and happiness. I will urge and appeal to state governments and high courts that such facilities be also provided there," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present on this occasion.