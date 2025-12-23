CJI Kant to lead 'Mediation Awareness Walk' in Goa on Dec 26; also take part in conference

Panaji, Dec 23 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will lead an awareness walk in Panaji on December 26 to promote mediation as a people-centric and efficient dispute resolution mechanism, and will later take part in a conference on the subject, event organisers said on Tuesday.

The approximately 2-kilometre-long 'Mediation Awareness Walk' has been organised by the Bar Council of India (BCI), BCI Trust and the India International University of Legal Education and Research (IIULER), Goa.

The programme has been organised in the Goa capital to spread public awareness about mediation as a people-centric and efficient dispute resolution mechanism, said a spokesperson of the organisers.

"The walk will commence from Kala Academy in Panaji. It will proceed via Dayanand Bandodkar Road towards Yog Setu near the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) building, continue along the picturesque Mandovi riverfront promenade, and culminate back at Kala Academy," he informed.

The spokesperson said CJI Kant, who advocates a transformative approach to dispute resolution and emphasises that mediation offers unique benefits beyond traditional adjudication, will be accompanied by 6 other Supreme Court judges.

Bombay High Court Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, BCI chairman and Rajya Sabha MP Manan Kumar Mishra, other members of the council and over 25 judges from various HCs will also take part in the event, he added.

"Subsequently, the Chief Justice of India and other dignitaries will participate in a two-day national conference and symposium on mediation, being organised by the BCI and BCI Trust at IIULER, Goa, on December 26 and 27," the spokesperson said.

The central theme of the conference is 'Mediation: How Far Significant in the Present-Day Context'. The symposium will feature technical sessions, plenary discussions, policy roundtables and specialised mediation training programme, he added. PTI RPS RSY