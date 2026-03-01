CJI lays foundation for new court complex in Tirupati

Daminedu (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 1 (PTI) Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a new court complex here in Tirupati district.

Upon arrival at the construction site, the CJI received a guard of honour from the Andhra Pradesh Police.

"The Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, laid the foundation stone for a newly proposed 16 court buildings complex here in Tirupati district on Sunday," said an official press release.

He later participated in the Bhumi Puja ceremony and unveiled the foundation plaque for the upcoming court complex.

Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur, along with Supreme Court Judges PS Narasimha, Prasanth Kumar Mishra, SV N Bhatti and Joymalya Bagchi also attended the event. PTI MS STH ADB