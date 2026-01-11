CJI lays foundation stone for integrated court complex in Assam

Guwahati, Jan 11 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Surya Kant laid the foundation stone for an integrated Judicial Court Complex in North Guwahati in Assam’s Kamrup district on Sunday.

The new campus, being built at Rangmahal, will also house the Gauhati High Court, which serves as the high court for Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, judges of the Supreme Court and high courts, and several dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Envisioned as a modern judicial city, the new complex will be developed over 148 bighas (around 49 acres) with a phase-I cost of around Rs 479 crore, officials said.

The new complex will house the principal seat of the Gauhati High Court, district court buildings, and high court office and bar buildings.

It will also have parking facilities for 900 cars and 400 two-wheelers.

The new complex will enhance judicial efficiency and faster justice delivery, officials said.

All the new buildings will be interconnected through bridges, with advanced security, fire safety and disaster-resilient design, they added. PTI SSG SSG BDC