CJI refuses to defer hearing on bail plea of Satyendar Jain listed before another SC bench

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Thursday refused to adjourn the hearing on the bail plea of AAP leader Satyendar Kumar Jain in a money laundering case listed before another bench headed by Justice Bela M Trivedi, saying the judge concerned will take the decision.

A bench comprising CJI and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was urged by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Jain who is out on interim bail, that the proposed hearing on his plea by the Justice Trivedi-led bench during the day be deferred.

Singhvi said a bench comprising Justice A S Bopanna and Justice Trivedi had heard substantial arguments in the case and now the matter is listed before the bench on which Justice Bopanna is not a part.

“We wish to seek a deferment. If you (the CJI) can kindly see the case papers once,” the senior lawyer said.

“I will not control what the judge concerned is doing in the matter listed before her. The judge who has the case will decide. I cannot. I cannot take a call,” the CJI said.

Jain, who had moved the top court for bail, is currently on interim bail on health grounds.

The top court had on May 26 granted the former Delhi minister interim bail on medical grounds for six weeks and it is being extended time to time.

The matter is listed on Thursday for hearing before a bench comprising Justice Trivedi and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma.