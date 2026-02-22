CJI releases Chhattisgarh State Judicial Academy e-souvenir

Raipur, Feb 22 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Sunday digitally released an e-souvenir titled 'Nurturing the Future of the Judiciary' to mark the institutional legacy of the Chhattisgarh State Judicial Academy.

The e-souvenir was released at a felicitation ceremony organised for the CJI by the Chhattisgarh High Court, which was attended by Supreme Court Justices S Narasimha and Prashant Kumar Mishra as well as Chhattisgarh High Court Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha.

In his welcome address, Chief Justice Sinha described the Judicial Academy as a cornerstone of judicial excellence in the state.

The e-souvenir chronicles the Academy's evolution, infrastructure development, and transition into modern, technology-enabled judicial training, he said, adding the CJI's guidance would significantly influence future judicial education and reform in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, the CJI said Chhattisgarh, often described as a microcosm of India's diversity, symbolically reflects the idea of governance and institutional strength.

Drawing a parallel with the historical meaning of "Chhattisgarh" as the "land of thirty-six forts," he described constitutional courts as modern guardians of democracy that protect rights and uphold constitutional limits on power.

"Judges must remain firm in principle, measured in conduct, and committed to safeguarding constitutional values. At the same time, courts must not become isolated institutions. Access to justice must extend to all regions of the state, including Bastar and Surguja," the CJI said.

The Judicial Academy is not merely a training centre but a foundational institution that shapes the future strength and culture of the judiciary, particularly in a relatively young High Court, he asserted.

He also acknowledged the geographical and infrastructural challenges faced by Chhattisgarh and emphasised that justice must remain accessible regardless of distance or terrain. PTI COR BNM