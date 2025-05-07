CJI Sanjiv Khanna and family call on President Murmu

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The outgoing Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, along with his family members, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Wednesday.

The President's office shared a picture of the meeting on microblogging site X.

"Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Chief Justice of India, along with his wife Asha Khanna and other family members, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the post read.

Justice Khanna completes his term on May 13. He will be succeeded by Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai. PTI AKV RUK RUK