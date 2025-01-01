CJI Sanjiv Khanna chief guest at first Lokpal Day event on Jan 16

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna will be chief guest at the first Lokpal Day event on January 16, an official statement issued on Wednesday said.

Advertisment

The Lokpal of India in its meeting held on March 14, 2024, resolved that January 16 every year will be observed as the "Lokpal Day", it said.

"The first such commemoration of the Lokpal day is scheduled on January 16, 2025, in the auspicious presence of the Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna as the chief guest at Zorawar auditorium, Manekshaw Centre," read the Lokpal statement.

The event would have CJI Khanna addressing the gathering on the role and functions of the ombudsman and the way forward besides the felicitation of attorney general of India R Venkatramani, former Supreme Court judge Justice N Santosh Hegde and Padma Bhushan Anna Hazare.

Advertisment

The program is scheduled to begin at around 6 pm with the arrival of the CJI and judges of the Supreme Court, chief justices and judges of the high courts, executive chairpersons and member secretary of the legal services authority, Lokayuktas and Upalokayuktas of states, secretaries of government of India, heads of investigating agencies and law officers, among others. PTI AKV AMK