CJI Sanjiv Khanna offers prayers at Tirupati temple during maiden visit

Tirumala, Apr 6 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara during his first visit to the Tirumala temple on Sunday.

The CJI was welcomed at the Mahadwaram of the temple by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer J Syamala Rao and Additional EO Venkaiah Chowdary with traditional honours and Vedic chants, according to a TTD press release.

"On behalf of the TTD, we extended a warm spiritual welcome to the CJI as per temple traditions," said a TTD official.

After darshan, the CJI received Sesha Vastram (sacred cloth) and Vedaseervachanam (Vedic blessings) at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

He was also presented with Theertha Prasadam (holy water) and a laminated photo of the Lord.

Justice Khanna, who arrived on Saturday night, also visited the Sri Padmavati Amma temple in Tiruchanur along with his wife and participated in special prayers, the release added. PTI MS GDK SSK SSK ROH