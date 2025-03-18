CJI Sanjiv Khanna, SC judges visit Amrit Udyan

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and judges of the Supreme Court, along with their families, on Tuesday visited the Amrit Udyan of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Droupadi Murmu interacted with them after the visit, her office said in a post on X.

The Amrit Udyan is open for public viewing from February 2 to March 30.

