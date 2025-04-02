CJI Sanjiv Khanna welcomes Irish SC judge Justice Gerard Hogan

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Ireland Supreme Court judge Justice Gerard Hogan visited the apex court premises here on Wednesday and was welcomed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna. "I have the pleasure to announce that a judge of the Supreme Court of Ireland, Justice Gerard Hogan, is with us. Earlier, he was with the Court of Appeals and was also the Advocate General for the European Court of Appeals. He has authored judgments on the Right to life and the safe harbour principles," the CJI said while introducing Justice Hogan to the lawyers and litigants in the courtroom. Justice Hogan is presently in the visitors’ gallery of the CJI’s courtroom and is witnessing the proceedings. The CJI referred to the similarities between Indian and Irish constitutions and said that they have a connection over "directive principles of state policy." He said India has also borrowed the principle where it is declared a Union of States. The CJI said Justice Hogan has been the judge of the Irish Supreme Court since October 2021 and has been following Indian jurisprudence. "He has keen interest in mediation…please welcome him,” the CJI said, adding that Justice Hogan will be visiting the international arbitration centre at Delhi High Court this afternoon. PTI SJK AMJ SJK AMJ AMJ