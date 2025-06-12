CJI, SC judges express condolences over Air India flight crash

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai and other judges of the Supreme Court on Thursday expressed their deepest sympathies to the families affected by the air crash of a London-bound Air India plane in Ahmedabad.

A release issued by the top court said, "The Chief Justice of India and Companion Judges of the Supreme Court of India, along with the officials of the Registry express deepest condolence to the families affected by the tragic air crash at Ahmedabad today."

CJI Gavai also expressed his concern for the residents of the B J Medical College where the London-bound Air India plane crashed, causing severe damage to buildings in the premises.

“During this difficult times our thoughts and prayers are with them. May they find strength and solace in the support of their loved ones," the CJI said.

Air India Flight AI 171 with 242 people on board, including passengers and cabin crew, crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.