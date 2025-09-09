CJI, SC judges to contribute Rs 25,000 each for flood relief

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and other Supreme Court judges have resolved to voluntarily contribute Rs 25,000 each to the Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund, a statement said on Tuesday.

It said the initiative reflected their "deep concern for the prevailing flood situation across various regions of the country" and reiterated the judiciary's "unwavering commitment to humanitarian values and national service." According to the statement, the CJI and other judges expressed their deep sympathy with the affected families and extended their sincere wishes for swift relief, recovery, and the restoration of normalcy.