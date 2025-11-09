CJI, SCBA chief flag off walkathon of lawyers

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and SCBA chief Vikas Singh on Sunday flagged off a walkathon of lawyers from the Supreme Court premises to India Gate here.

The walkathon themed "Justice for All" has been organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

#WATCH | Delhi | CJI BR Gavai flagged off a 4 km Walkathon/Run of lawyers organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) pic.twitter.com/qjD8rOw6pS — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2025

Senior apex court judges like Justice Vikram Nath, JK Maheshwari, Sanjay Karol were among others present at the event.

Hundreds of lawyers are participating in the walkathon.