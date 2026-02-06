CJI Surya Kant arrives in Bhopal for two-day conference at National Judicial Academy

Bhopal, Feb 6 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Surya Kant arrived in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Friday evening for a conference scheduled to begin on Saturday at the National Judicial Academy (NJA), an official said.

The two-day conference on challenges facing the judiciary will be attended by chief justices of 25 High Courts from across the country, he added.

"The CJI was accorded a warm welcome at Raja Bhoj Airport on his arrival around 7.40 pm. It is the CJI's maiden visit to Madhya Pradesh after assuming charge as the head of the country's top court," an NJA official said.

Issues including challenges posed to the judiciary in the wake of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and pendency of cases will be deliberated during the conference that will conclude on Sunday afternoon, the official added. PTI LAL BNM