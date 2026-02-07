CJI Surya Kant in Bhopal for national conference of chief justices of HCs

Bhopal, Feb 7 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday opened a two-day conference of chief justices of high courts in Bhopal, which will discuss dismantling of linguistic and geographic barriers through digital innovation.

The summit on 'Unified, Efficient, and People-centric Judiciary' is aimed at building a modern, uniform, and accessible justice system for every citizen through collective commitment, according to a statement.

The conference, underway at the National Judicial Academy, is centred around transforming the Indian judiciary through visionary leadership and the formulation of a National Judicial Policy, it said.

Key discussions centred around adopting strategic, data-driven judicial governance to streamline court administration and the effective use and integration of advanced technology to enhance alternative dispute resolution methods, to ensure that the legal system evolves beyond traditional constraints.

"Guided by the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and senior Supreme Court judges, the chief justices from across the country are deliberating on breaking down linguistic and geographic barriers through digital innovation, aiming to create a more equitable citizen-centric judicial framework," the organisers stated. PTI LAL NSK