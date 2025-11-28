CJI Surya Kant lauds his predecessors, says benchmark set by their vision, leadership

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Chief Justice Surya Kant on Friday lauded the contributions of the past Chief Justices of India and said, going forward, their vision and leadership would set the benchmark for him.

Speaking at a function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to felicitate him, CJI Kant called for cooperation from bar bodies and lawyers, and said their issues, pending for years, will be resolved amicably.

On November 24, Justice Kant, coming from a middle-class family in Haryana's Hisar district, took oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India and will remain in the post for nearly 15 months.

He will demit office on February 9, 2027, on attaining the age of 65 years.

Kant disclosed that he had meetings with SCBA president Vikas Singh and Supreme Court Advocate On Record Association (SCORA) chief Vipin Nair on streamlining the mentioning and case listing process.

From December 1, a new system will be in place for listing of fresh cases before different benches, he said.

"I can foresee that there might be certain difficulties at the initial level. Whenever you introduce a new thing, certain issues do arise, but with your cooperation, support, timely advice, and your ideas and suggestions, which I always look forward to, we will be able to resolve those issues," Kant said.

With the office of the CJI, he said, he will have the responsibility of the “entire judiciary in the country”, but the pending demands of the bar bodies like space crunch, listing of cases, and other urgent issues will “definitely be resolved”.

"So, I'm thankful to all the CJIs in the past, who, with their best of abilities, their commitment to the cause, experience, ability, their jurisprudential principles — judicial and administrative — did a commendable job and whatever leadership they have provided in the past... that will be the benchmark for me to move ahead," the CJI said.

He said an introspection would be done about the previous CJIs’ steps, to see how much of the journey was left to achieve their vision.

“With your help, you being on both sides, we will achieve that journey," the CJI told the lawyers amid loud applause.

Kant, who was present here, along with all the apex court judges, said, "In this entire endeavour, I must very candidly acknowledge the contribution of my sister and brother judges. For each and every reform and positive action we plan to take, they are far ahead of me. Their vision, commitment, and support are going to be my real wealth, which I intend to invest in the system and in the institution," he said.

Kant further said he discussed with the SCBA and SCAORA chiefs the streamlining of the cause list.

"Not only the listing of the matters in terms of the days, (but) that unpredictability, that element of uncertainty... How can it be effectively addressed so that your valuable time is not wasted, and we can utilise it for some constructive purposes," he said. He further recalled his relationship with the bar bodies, while serving as a judge in the Punjab and Haryana High Court and said, "So, we will have certain challenges in the district courts, high courts, or before the Supreme Court. It is our duty that we find some viable solutions with collaborative efforts, and we will effectively address those issues to take the Indian judiciary to the highest position it always deserves." The CJI said it is not a case where one Chief Justice of India will come and “do some miracle or wield a magical wand to resolve the issues”.

"This institution has grown, and it has gained its strength from different leaders over time, who have really done invaluable service to the system," he said.

"I assure you that I am not going to disappoint the bench, bar, litigants for whom, actually, we are in existence. The system will definitely work; it will come out with a glorified future," he promised. PTI MNL PRK PRK