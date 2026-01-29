CJI Surya Kant launches digital initiatives to reduce pendency, enhance operational efficiency

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Thursday announced a series of technology-driven administrative initiatives aimed at enhancing operational efficiency in the judiciary and reducing pendency of cases.

The CJI, at the outset of the day’s proceedings, made the announcement. “There is some good news. We are trying to harness AI for increasing operational efficiency and reduce case pendency.

“We have launched a digital partnership with various high courts which will have a platform that will alter the status of cases as per orders from different courts and trial court order…” Under the system, trial court orders and high court directions will be digitally updated and reflected across courts, creating a comprehensive repository of case pendency at both the high court and Supreme Court levels. The CJI also announced the launch of an integrated online payment system for administrative purposes.

This will cover services such as payment of Advocate-on-Record (AoR) examination fees and charges for court facilities, including crèche services. In addition, the top court has initiated a major security overhaul of the court complex.

The CJI also launched Park Authorisation Record Keeper (PARK), a new app that automates vehicle permissions and security protocols.

"We are augmenting security by automating vehicle permission," the CJI said.

"Applicants can now submit requests online and track their status through the app. This is critical, as the overall safety and security of lawyers and litigants is paramount. It will cover both parking management and general security." PTI SJK SJK SKY SKY