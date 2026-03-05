CJI Surya Kant meets Bhutan king in Thimphu, offers support in digitalisation of judicial processes

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Thursday met the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, in Thimphu and offered comprehensive support for technical assistance and development of best practices in the digitisation and digitalisation of judicial processes in the Himalayan nation.

A press statement issued by the Supreme Court said CJI Kant received an audience with the king and both exchanged views to further enhance and strengthen bilateral ties between India and Bhutan.

“They discussed the deep and long-lasting relationship shared by the two countries and expressed a commitment to taking the cooperation forward in the shape of judicial partnerships," the statement said.

“CJI Kant offered extensive and comprehensive support for technical assistance and development of best practices in the digitisation and digitalisation of judicial processes in Bhutan,” it said.

It added that both leaders also deliberated on the emergent proliferation of cybercrimes and how India and Bhutan can make joint efforts to prevent and prosecute such offences.

“The conversations reaffirmed the cultural, spiritual and intellectual bond between the two countries and the resolve to sustain the exchange of ideas, philosophies and support,” the statement said. PTI MNL ARI