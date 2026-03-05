CJI Surya Kant meets Bhutan king in Thimphu, offers support to digitalise judicial processes

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Thursday met the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, in Thimphu and offered comprehensive support for technical assistance and development of best practices in the digitisation and digitalisation of judicial processes in the Himalayan nation.

The CJI also met Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on Wednesday to discuss judicial cooperation, legal education, technological challenges and bilateral ties between the two countries, officials said.

A press statement issued by the Supreme Court said CJI Kant received an audience with the king and both exchanged views to further enhance and strengthen bilateral ties between India and Bhutan.

“They discussed the deep and long-lasting relationship shared by the two countries and expressed a commitment to taking the cooperation forward in the shape of judicial partnerships,” the statement said.

“CJI Kant offered extensive and comprehensive support for technical assistance and development of best practices in the digitisation and digitalisation of judicial processes in Bhutan,” it said.

A separate press release said the discussions between the CJI and Prime Minister Tobgay addressed the emerging challenges posed by cybercrime and digital fraud.

"Both sides acknowledged that rapid technological advancement has enabled transnational criminal activities, often targeting vulnerable populations such as the elderly and economically disadvantaged," it said.

It was emphasised that conventional law-making struggles to keep pace with such developments, and that judicial systems must evolve to interpret and apply existing laws in ways that protect the spirit and intent of the legal framework, the release added.

“Strengthening judicial awareness, cross-border cooperation, and technological capacity were identified as key priorities in this regard,” it said.

“The CJI also highlighted the ongoing efforts to support technological modernisation in the judiciary of Bhutan, including digitisation and e-filing systems and incorporating artificial intelligence as a powerful tool for improving procedural assistance in the realm of judicial administration, the release said.

It added that both CJI Kant and Prime Minister Tobgay reaffirmed that strong cooperation between India and Bhutan, anchored in shared values, institutional collaboration, and people-to-people engagement, would continue to play an important role in addressing the emerging challenges while advancing development and justice in the region.

During the deliberations, CJI Kant offered to facilitate internship opportunities for students from the JSW School of Law in Bhutan.

“These internships would provide exposure to the functioning of courts, legal drafting, pleadings and advocacy, as well as insights into how senior lawyers prepare and argue cases,” the release said.

The statement on the CJI’s meeting with the king of Bhutan said both leaders also deliberated on the emergent proliferation of cybercrimes and how India and Bhutan can make joint efforts to prevent and prosecute such offences.

"The conversations reaffirmed the cultural, spiritual and intellectual bond between the two countries and the resolve to sustain the exchange of ideas, philosophies and support," the statement said.