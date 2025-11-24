CJI Surya Kant meets lawyers from Haryana's Hisar, Hansi after taking oath

Hisar, Nov 24 (PTI) Justice Surya Kant, who took oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India on Monday, met with lawyers from Haryana's Hisar and Hansi after the swearing-in ceremony.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Justice Kant at a brief ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. He took the oath in Hindi in the name of God.

According to the Hisar Bar Association, the meeting was held at the Supreme Court complex, with senior advocates from the Hisar and Hansi Bars extending their best wishes to the CJI.

In a statement, the Hisar Bar Association said CJI Justice Surya Kant expressed his pleasure over meeting lawyers from his home district of Hisar.

Representatives of the Hisar and Hansi Bar Associations described Justice Surya Kant becoming the CJI as a matter of pride for Haryana, especially Hisar.

On Monday morning, a delegation of senior and young advocates from Hisar and Hansi arrived in Delhi to witness the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Surya Kant as the new Chief Justice of India.

Hisar Bar office-bearers, including its President Sandeep Boora, Secretary Sameer Bhatia, vice-president Vikas Poonia, joint secretary Advocate Sunil Bhardwaj, said the occasion was emotional, inspiring, and a proud one for every advocate as Justice Surya Kant began his legal career in the Hisar court. PTI COR SUN VSD NSD NSD