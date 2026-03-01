CJI Surya Kant offers prayers at Tirupati temple

Tirumala, March 1 (PTI) The Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, offered prayers at Lord Venkateswara Temple here on Sunday.

The CJI was welcomed at 'Mahadwaram' by officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams with traditional honours and Vedic chants.

"Kant offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy during his maiden visit to the Tirumala temple after assuming office as the CJI," TTD Chief Vigilance And Security Officer (CVSO) Murali Krishna told PTI.

After darshan, the CJI received silk clothes at Ranganayakula Mandapam. He was also presented with Theertha Prasadam (holy water) and the Lord's prasadam.

Justice Surya Kant, who arrived in Tirumala late on Saturday night, participated in the rituals as per temple custom. PTI MS ADB