CJI Surya Kant reconstitutes AI committee of SC

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Wednesday reconstituted the Artificial Intelligence Committee of the Supreme Court to oversee initiatives relating to the adoption, development and deployment of AI tools in the judiciary.

A statement issued by the apex court said the committee will be headed by Supreme Court's Justice P S Narasimha and would include members as Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V of the Kerala High Court, Justice Anoop Chitkara of the Punjab & Haryana High Court and Justice Suraj Govindaraj of the Karnataka High Court.

The statement said, "The reconstituted AI Committee will continue to guide and oversee initiatives relating to the adoption, development and deployment of artificial intelligence tools and systems in the Supreme Court of India and the subordinate judiciary, with a view to enhancing efficiency, accessibility and transparency in the justice delivery system." Registrar (Technology) Anupam Patra of the Supreme Court will function as member (Secretary) and convener of the committee while Ashish J Shiradhonkar, member (systems) of the e-Committee of the apex court will be a special invitee.