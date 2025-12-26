CJI terms Goa nightclub fire as 'tragedy for the entire nation'

Panaji, Dec 26 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Friday termed the devastating fire in a nightclub in Arpora in Goa on December 6, which resulted in 25 deaths, as a "tragedy for the entire nation".

The CJI was speaking at an event at Goa Bench of Bombay High Court complex as part of a 30-day campaign against drug abuse in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

"I wish to offer my heartfelt condolences regarding the recent tragedy in Arpora, Goa. We mourn the loss of many young lives, individuals who were there to enjoy a well earned break, as well as those working hard to to support their families. This is a profound loss for their loved ones and tragedy for entire nation," the CJI said.

Eight persons have been arrested in connection with the fire at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, including siblings Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra who were brought back after fleeing to Thailand. PTI RPS BNM