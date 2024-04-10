CJI terms retiring SC judge Aniruddha Bose 'bhadralok', compassionate person

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday termed retiring Supreme Court judge Justice Aniruddha Bose a true "bhadralok" (gentleman) who was a hard working and "compassionate" judge with a desire to do justice to the last person in the line.

Justice Bose, who was elevated as a judge of the top court on May 24, 2019, is demitting office on April 10. He is set to join as director of the National Judicial Academy in Bhopal.

According to the apex court practices, Justice Bose, the fifth senior most judge of the apex court, was part of the ceremonial bench headed by the CJI on his last day in the office.

Terming Justice Bose as a friend and a man of many virtues, the CJI said, "My learned brother Justice Aniruddha is well read, hard working, extraordinarily equitable, then to the core a compassionate person and a judge who has got an unending source of desire to do justice to the last person in the line." The CJI said Justice Bose was eminently suitable to head the National Judicial Academy in Bhopal and the judges were unanimous in his support that there could be no better person to fill that role than "our academician, jurist, Justice Bose".

"We are going to really miss Justice Bose as I said yesterday in my speech in the SCBA function that he reflects a true Bengali 'Bhadralok' (gentleman)", Justice Chandrachud said.

"It has been an honour for us to serve in a court where Justice Bose served and we wish you all the best in your new assignment, which we hope you will take over very shortly," he said in his closing remarks.

Justice Bose thanked the bar and the judges for their support.

"What I have learned in these five years (as SC judge) is more than the aggregate of what I had learned in my earlier 60 years," Justice Bose said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) organised a function to bid farewell to Justice Bose.

Born on April 11, 1959, Bose passed his higher secondary from St Lawrence High School, Kolkata and completed his LLB from Surendranath Law College. After his enrolment, Bose started practice on constitutional, civil and intellectual property matters in the Calcutta High Court in 1985.

He was made a permanent judge of the Calcutta High Court in January 2004, and on August 11, 2018, he was elevated as the Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court.