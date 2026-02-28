CJI to lay foundation for judicial academy, inaugurate judges' residential enclave in Andhra

Amaravati, Feb 28 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will lay the foundation stone for the Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy building and the Judges’ Guest House and Club here on March 1.

He will also inaugurate a judges’ residential enclave on the same day.

According to a press release from the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), several other Supreme Court judges, including PS Narasimha, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, and Prasanth Kumar Mishra, will also attend the programme.

The foundation-laying and inauguration are scheduled to begin at 3.30 pm in the greenfield capital city of Amaravati.

The Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy will be built on 4.83 acres in Pitchikalapalem village, about 5.7 km from the High Court building, connected by 50-metre-wide roads. It is designed to accommodate 120 trainee judges and 60 faculty and staff members.

The Judges’ Guest House and Club will be constructed on 6,300 square yards with an administrative approval of Rs 69 crore. It is located 1.2 km from the High Court building, connected by 25-metre and 50-metre-wide roads.

The Judges’ Residential Enclave, extending over 33 acres in Nelapadu and Kondamarajupalem villages, has received administrative approval of Rs 492.3 crore. It will comprise 36 judges’ bungalows, with provisions for future expansion.

According to the High Court schedule, the CJI arrived in Tirupati from Ahmedabad on Saturday and will stay overnight in the temple town.

At 10 am, he will lay the foundation stone for a new court complex in Tirupati. He will then proceed to Vijayawada for the foundation-laying and inauguration events.

At 5.30 pm, the CJI will attend a symposium on meditation, followed by his departure to New Delhi at 6.30 pm.