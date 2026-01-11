CJI to lay foundation stone for new court complex in Assam on Sunday

Guwahati, Jan 11 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will lay the foundation stone for an integrated Judicial Court Complex at Rangmahal in Assam's North Guwahati on Sunday.

The CJI, who reached here on Saturday evening, attended a cultural show and dinner hosted in his honour, the officials said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and several dignitaries were also present there, they said.

Envisioned as a modern judicial city, the new complex will be developed over 148 bighas (48 acres) with a phase-I cost of around Rs 479 crore, they said.

The new complex will house the Gauhati High Court and district court buildings, along with integrated facilities for faster and more accessible justice delivery, the officials said.

However, members of the Gauhati High Court Bar Association have been protesting against the proposed shifting to the new site, and have announced a four-hour hunger strike from 10 am on Sunday.

State Advocate General Devajit Saikia criticised the association, claiming that there was a "nexus with political parties" behind the protest.

The Gauhati High Court is currently located in the Uzan Bazar area in the central part of the city on the southern bank of the Brahmaputra. It has a historical building, and a modern multi-storey structure was constructed and inaugurated a few years ago.

Both buildings are located face-to-face on two sides of the Mahatma Gandhi Road and are connected through an underground tunnel, with escalator facilities.

The Assam government is seeking to develop the riverfront of the Brahmaputra, for which it requires to acquire the high court land, the officials said. PTI SSG BDC