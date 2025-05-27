CJI to visit Allahabad High Court on May 31

Prayagraj, May 27 (PTI) Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai will visit Allahabad High court on May 31 for the inauguration of advocates' chambers and a multi-level parking building.

In a press release issued here on Tuesday, the Registrar (protocol) informed that CJI Justice BR Gavai will inaugurate the building.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be the chief guest. The other guests will include judges of Supreme Court.

After inauguration, the allotment of chambers will start from July 2025 and details in this regard will be provided in the official website of the Allahabad High court.

The inauguration ceremony will be telecasted live on the official YouTube channel of the Allahabad High Court.