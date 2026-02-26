CJI to visit Andhra on Mar 1

Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 26 (PTI) CJI Justice Surya Kant will visit Andhra Pradesh on March 1 to participate in development programmes in NTR and Guntur districts.

The Chief Justice of India will arrive on March 1 afternoon at Gannavaram airport.

"Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant is scheduled to arrive at Gannavaram airport on March 1 in Krishna district," an official release said.

Following his engagements, Justice Kant is scheduled to return to New Delhi on the same day from Gannavaram airport.

Along with Justice Kant, seven more judges are expected to join him.

Krishna District Collector DK Balaji reviewed the arrangements.

Balaji directed officials to ensure that welcome and send-off programmes are conducted seamlessly and that the convoy movement takes place without disruption.

He emphasised the need for tight police bandobast (deployment) at necessary locations to prevent any untoward incidents and instructed departments to coordinate effectively.

The Collector further directed officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply at the airport and to take all precautionary measures in advance to avert any fire-related incidents.