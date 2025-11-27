CJI, Union ministers to grace opening ceremony of Judges Badminton Championship

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Union minister Kiren Rijiju will grace the opening ceremony of the All India Judges Badminton Championship commencing on Saturday.

The two-day championship will be held at the Thyagraj Sports Complex here on November 29 and 30, a statement said.

Besides the CJI and Rijiju, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, along with Justice Vikram Nath and chief justices of various high courts will be there, it said.

The closing ceremony and prize distribution will be presided over by former CJI B R Gavai along with Justice Vikram Nath on Sunday, it added.

The sporting event is being organised by Abantika Deka, former international badminton player.