CJI visits native place in Haryana, goes down memory lane; inaugurates two court complexes

Chandigarh, Jan 10 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday visited his native village in Haryana and went down the memory lane, sharing the struggles of his student life and telling the villagers that education is the greatest investment and must be given the highest priority.

On the concluding day of his two-day visit to Hisar and Hansi, the CJI also inaugurated two court complexes, one in each district. His native Petwar village, earlier part of Hisar, now falls in the recently carved Hansi district.

Justice Kant, who was accompanied by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, among others, reached the village in the afternoon to a rousing welcome from the people, with villagers dancing to the dhol beats.

Justice Kant, who took oath as the 53rd CJI last November, did his early education in the village school, and it was his first visit after being sworn in as the CJI.

Addressing a gathering in the village, Justice Kant shared the struggles of his student life and said that despite limited resources, the dedication of his teachers and the blessings of elders inspired him to move forward.

Recalling his school days, the CJI said that he studied up to Class X in the school at Petwar and shared that although facilities in schools were limited during those times, teachers were deeply committed to teaching.

He reminisced that students studied in a large hall where paddy straw was spread on the floor, and teachers taught till late at night to ensure that the school's results were better than those of other schools in the region.

Describing children as the future of the nation, he recalled that his father had set up a trust to lend financial help to meritorious children of the village.

Justice Kant expressed confidence that education, healthcare and basic infrastructure in the village would witness further development in the coming times.

On the occasion, he also honoured meritorious children and offered prayers at the village temple.

Earlier in the day, Justice Surya Kant inaugurated the newly constructed court in Barwala in Hisar district and also laid the foundation stone of the upcoming court complex. He also inaugurated Narnaund Sub-Divisional Court in the Hansi district and laid the foundation stone of the Sub-Divisional Judicial Complex there.

The programmes were attended by the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court, Sheel Nagu, and some other judges of the high court. Haryana ministers Ranbir Singh Gangwa and Arvind Sharma were also among attendees.

Addressing a gathering at Narnaund, Justice Surya Kant said the establishment of the Sub-Divisional Court is a matter of great satisfaction, and a sessions division will be established soon in Hansi.

Calling upon judicial officers and advocates, the CJI said that strengthening public faith in the justice delivery system and ensuring timely justice should remain the highest priority.

At Barwala, the CJI said that the primary objective of establishing new courts is to make justice simple, accessible and affordable for the common citizen and informed that judicial work in the new court complexes will commence from Monday.

Following the concept of "Justice at Your Doorstep," judicial complexes are being constructed closer to the public, which has proved particularly effective for the poor in accessing justice. Along with continuous infrastructure development, it is equally important that citizens receive quality justice, he said.